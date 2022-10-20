Join Vermont Hand Crafters as they celebrate their 70th year at the Craft Vermont fine craft and art show, Friday to Sunday, Nov. 18-20, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in South Burlington.
Shop from a variety of Vermont artists, enjoy member demonstrations, win prizes and more.
For more information, vermonthandcrafters.com.
