SoBu Nite Out continues tonight, Aug. 5, with B-Town, Veteran’s Memorial Park, from 5-8 p.m.
The B-Town band says listening to them will make you “want to find the dance floor.” The local rock and blues band offers a mix of old and new covers.
Bands are lined up every Thursday night, as well as a rotating cast of food trucks and lawn games, through Aug. 19.
Next up is A House on Fire on Aug. 12
