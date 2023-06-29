Nothing says summer in Vermont like live music!
Whether you’re enjoying a sandy Wednesday evening on the beach in Charlotte or rocking out at the Shelburne Museum, there is no shortage of entertainment this summer season. In fact, the real struggle might be narrowing down which concerts to attend.
Here’s a glimpse at some of the fun going down in Chittenden County this summer.
SB Nite Out
Cancel your plans on Thursday nights starting July 7 until Sept. 1 and visit Veterans Memorial Park in South Burlington to indulge in some grub and live music from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
July 7 – Grippo Funk Band
July 14 – The Hitmen
Aug. 11 – B-Town
Aug. 18 – Devon McGarry Band
Aug. 25 – Sticks & Stones and fireworks display
Sept. 1 – Barbie-N-Bones
Burlington City Arts Summer Concert Series
The BCA Summer Concert Series is an annual celebration of Vermont’s wide-ranging roster of local talent. Every Wednesday and Friday throughout the summer, the series provides a lunchtime concert from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in City Hall Park, energizing the downtown district with vibrancy while supporting local musicians.
Old Round Church, Richmond
A full season of summer and fall concerts at the Old Round Church is in the works, including both indoor and outdoor events. Doors open at 4 pm and music begins at 5 pm.
Tickets at the door. $12 for adults, $3 for ages 12 and under.
June 25 – The Tenderbellies
Aug. 27 – Honey and Soul
Sept. 24 – The Larkspurs
Oct. 23 – Wild Branch
Grange on the Green, Charlotte
The Charlotte Grange invites friends and neighbors to enjoy four evenings of music and merriment on the Charlotte town green every Thursday in July from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Bring a picnic and enjoy local music in good company.
July 6 – Patti Casey and Tom MacKenzie
July 13 – Will Patton Quartet
July 20 – Nick Carter
July 27 – Minced Oats
Summer Concerts in the Park, Hinesburg
The Hinesburg Recreation Department presents Summer Concerts in the Park, Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. throughout July and early August at the gazebo behind the Hinesburg Community School in the Village.
July 12 – Rodney Putnam
July 19 – HCS Greenhawks opening for John Daly Band
July 26 – Rough Suspects
Aug. 2 – Shellhouse
Aug. 9 – Hinesburg Community Band
Aug. 16 – In the Pocket
Music at the Beach, Charlotte
Wednesdays, July 19 and 26 and Aug. 2, with picnicking at 5 p.m. and at 6 p.m. Free with season parking pass or paid day pass. Bring your friends and family and enjoy a summer sunset over Lake Champlain.
Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival
Join the chamber for nine days of exploration through three of the most significant musical capitals in classical music: New York, Paris and Vienna. Concertgoers will hear quintessential American colors through Gershwin and Bernstein, the new sounds of Paris with Ravel and Debussy, and the great Viennese masters, Haydn, Beethoven and Mozart.
Tickets are available at lccmf.org.
All Souls Interfaith Gathering, Shelburne
Aug. 24, 10:30 a.m. – Inside Pitch with David Serkin Ludwig
The City of Love: New Sounds from Paris
The allure of Paris attracted many of the great artistic minds who drew inspiration from one another. Change was in the air, and composers like Debussy and Ravel experimented with exotic harmonies and textures that became the hallmarks of French music.
Aug. 24, noon – Concert II: New Sounds from Paris
The other three works on this program give us a taste of Paris’s rich musical fabric between 1920 and 1924.
Summer Concert Series, Shelburne Farms
Shelburne Farms has another great lineup of artists to enjoy this summer at the Farm Barn. Set up your lawn chair and blanket, bring a picnic dinner or enjoy food for sale on-site. This event is certain to be a pleasure for the whole family. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; The bands will play from 6:30-8 p.m.
July 12 – Tenderbellies
July 19 – In the Pocket
July 26 – Sky Blue Boys
The series will conclude with fireworks on Aug. 1 (rain date is Aug. 2) at Vermont Teddy Bear.
Concerts on the Green, Shelburne Museum
Although most of the concerts are sold out, there are tickets still available for these shows available at shelburnemuseum.org.
July 13, 6:30 p.m. – Guster
Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m. – Mt. Joy
Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m. – Shakey Graves and Lucius
Sept. 15, 7 p.m. – Grace Potter
Shelburne Vineyards
Shelburne Vineyards has live music every weekend this summer, from bluegrass and folk to local favorites like The Beerworth Sisters.
Old Stage Summer Series, Essex
Concerts on Old Stage on The Green at The Essex Experience feature a wide range of artists from reggae to rock, jam band to hip hop and country.
Purchase tickets at essexexperience.com. Children 12 and under get in free. Here’s a partial list of concerts:
July 1, 7 p.m. – Lorrie Morgan
Known for her vocal phrasing and down-to-earth believability.
July 2, 7 p.m. – Back In Black, The “True AC/DC Experience”
July 7, 7 p.m. – Melvin Seals and JGB
Seals is most revered for his powerful, high-spirited, Hammond B-3 organ, and keyboards in the Jerry Garcia Band. Adding his rock-gospel-soul-rhythm and blues touch with his funky style of playing, no wonder Garcia nicknamed him “Master of the Universe.”
July 8, 8 p.m. – Tusk
The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute.
July 14, 7 p.m. – Cracker
A heavier alt-rock sound with a more mellow California country vibe. As Guitar Magazine says, “Cracker has never sounded better, cooler, more vital - or more important.”
July 20, 6:30 p.m. – The Sweet Remains
Driven by strong lyrical and melodic writing, their songs easily appeal to fans of modern folk-rockers like Jason Mraz, Ray Lamontagne and John Mayer.
July 29, 7 p.m. – North Mississippi Allstars with special guest John Fusco
Nothing runs deeper than family ties. Brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters understand one another at the purest level. When families rally around music, they speak this oft-unspoken bond aloud and into existence. After 25 years, 12 albums, four Grammy Award nominations and sold-out shows everywhere, the North Mississippi Allstars open up their world once again.
Aug. 4, 8 p.m. – EagleMania
The music of The Eagles.
