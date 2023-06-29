Nothing says summer in Vermont like live music!

Whether you’re enjoying a sandy Wednesday evening on the beach in Charlotte or rocking out at the Shelburne Museum, there is no shortage of entertainment this summer season. In fact, the real struggle might be narrowing down which concerts to attend.

Here’s a glimpse at some of the fun going down in Chittenden County this summer.

SB Nite Out

Cancel your plans on Thursday nights starting July 7 until Sept. 1 and visit Veterans Memorial Park in South Burlington to indulge in some grub and live music from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

July 7 – Grippo Funk Band

July 14 – The Hitmen

Aug. 11 – B-Town

Aug. 18 – Devon McGarry Band

Aug. 25 – Sticks & Stones and fireworks display

Sept. 1 – Barbie-N-Bones

Burlington City Arts Summer Concert Series

The BCA Summer Concert Series is an annual celebration of Vermont’s wide-ranging roster of local talent. Every Wednesday and Friday throughout the summer, the series provides a lunchtime concert from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in City Hall Park, energizing the downtown district with vibrancy while supporting local musicians.

Old Round Church, Richmond

A full season of summer and fall concerts at the Old Round Church is in the works, including both indoor and outdoor events. Doors open at 4 pm and music begins at 5 pm.

Tickets at the door. $12 for adults, $3 for ages 12 and under.

June 25 – The Tenderbellies

Aug. 27 – Honey and Soul

Sept. 24 – The Larkspurs

Oct. 23 – Wild Branch

Grange on the Green, Charlotte

The Charlotte Grange invites friends and neighbors to enjoy four evenings of music and merriment on the Charlotte town green every Thursday in July from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Bring a picnic and enjoy local music in good company.

July 6 – Patti Casey and Tom MacKenzie

July 13 – Will Patton Quartet

July 20 – Nick Carter

July 27 – Minced Oats

Summer Concerts in the Park, Hinesburg

The Hinesburg Recreation Department presents Summer Concerts in the Park, Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. throughout July and early August at the gazebo behind the Hinesburg Community School in the Village.

July 12 – Rodney Putnam

July 19 – HCS Greenhawks opening for John Daly Band

July 26 – Rough Suspects

Aug. 2 – Shellhouse

Aug. 9 – Hinesburg Community Band

Aug. 16 – In the Pocket

Music at the Beach, Charlotte

Wednesdays, July 19 and 26 and Aug. 2, with picnicking at 5 p.m. and at 6 p.m. Free with season parking pass or paid day pass. Bring your friends and family and enjoy a summer sunset over Lake Champlain.

Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival

Join the chamber for nine days of exploration through three of the most significant musical capitals in classical music: New York, Paris and Vienna. Concertgoers will hear quintessential American colors through Gershwin and Bernstein, the new sounds of Paris with Ravel and Debussy, and the great Viennese masters, Haydn, Beethoven and Mozart.

Tickets are available at lccmf.org.

All Souls Interfaith Gathering, Shelburne

Aug. 24, 10:30 a.m. – Inside Pitch with David Serkin Ludwig

The City of Love: New Sounds from Paris

The allure of Paris attracted many of the great artistic minds who drew inspiration from one another. Change was in the air, and composers like Debussy and Ravel experimented with exotic harmonies and textures that became the hallmarks of French music.

Aug. 24, noon – Concert II: New Sounds from Paris

The other three works on this program give us a taste of Paris’s rich musical fabric between 1920 and 1924.

Summer Concert Series, Shelburne Farms

Shelburne Farms has another great lineup of artists to enjoy this summer at the Farm Barn. Set up your lawn chair and blanket, bring a picnic dinner or enjoy food for sale on-site. This event is certain to be a pleasure for the whole family. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; The bands will play from 6:30-8 p.m.

July 12 – Tenderbellies

July 19 – In the Pocket

July 26 – Sky Blue Boys

The series will conclude with fireworks on Aug. 1 (rain date is Aug. 2) at Vermont Teddy Bear.

Concerts on the Green, Shelburne Museum

Although most of the concerts are sold out, there are tickets still available for these shows available at shelburnemuseum.org.

July 13, 6:30 p.m. – Guster

Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m. – Mt. Joy

Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m. – Shakey Graves and Lucius

Sept. 15, 7 p.m. – Grace Potter

Shelburne Vineyards

Shelburne Vineyards has live music every weekend this summer, from bluegrass and folk to local favorites like The Beerworth Sisters.

Old Stage Summer Series, Essex

Concerts on Old Stage on The Green at The Essex Experience feature a wide range of artists from reggae to rock, jam band to hip hop and country.

Purchase tickets at essexexperience.com. Children 12 and under get in free. Here’s a partial list of concerts:

July 1, 7 p.m. – Lorrie Morgan

Known for her vocal phrasing and down-to-earth believability.

July 2, 7 p.m. – Back In Black, The “True AC/DC Experience”

July 7, 7 p.m. – Melvin Seals and JGB

Seals is most revered for his powerful, high-spirited, Hammond B-3 organ, and keyboards in the Jerry Garcia Band. Adding his rock-gospel-soul-rhythm and blues touch with his funky style of playing, no wonder Garcia nicknamed him “Master of the Universe.”

July 8, 8 p.m. – Tusk

The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute.

July 14, 7 p.m. – Cracker

A heavier alt-rock sound with a more mellow California country vibe. As Guitar Magazine says, “Cracker has never sounded better, cooler, more vital - or more important.”

July 20, 6:30 p.m. – The Sweet Remains

Driven by strong lyrical and melodic writing, their songs easily appeal to fans of modern folk-rockers like Jason Mraz, Ray Lamontagne and John Mayer.

July 29, 7 p.m. – North Mississippi Allstars with special guest John Fusco

Nothing runs deeper than family ties. Brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters understand one another at the purest level. When families rally around music, they speak this oft-unspoken bond aloud and into existence. After 25 years, 12 albums, four Grammy Award nominations and sold-out shows everywhere, the North Mississippi Allstars open up their world once again.

Aug. 4, 8 p.m. – EagleMania

The music of The Eagles.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.