Get jazzy with Ray Vega

Jazz trumpeter Ray Vega and his quartet will perform at the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction, 39 Main St., on Sunday, July 10, 7 p.m.
The Ray Vega QuARTet plays a variety of jazz styles. Vega has established himself as one of the innovators of the international jazz and Latin music scenes. A trumpeter, percussionist, composer and arranger, he presents jazz from an original and contemporary perspective. The performance is part of the Community Concerts at First music series celebrating artists from Vermont and New England.
Suggested donation of $20 per adult; children under 18 free. Concert proceeds support the church community outreach and Dismas House. Space is limited. Reservations can be made in advance (fccej.org) or at the door. For information, contact Ann Gray, grayann8@aol.com or (802) 878-4088.
