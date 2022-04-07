On April 9, the Infinite Youth Center holds its first game competition at the University Mall. There will be two rounds of foosball and Jenga in the morning ahead of the afternoon championship.
First and second place prizes for both tournaments are a boat ride on the Austrian Eagle. Third place winners will receive $50 gift cards.
Check-in for the game competition is at 9:30 a.m., with round one from 10 a.m. to noon followed by a lunch break, then round two from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and the championship game at 3 p.m.
There is a $10 suggested donation per student and $20 suggested donation per adult. Adults can also feel free to sponsor a student or students. All proceeds from the game competition will go to benefit the Trinity Educational Center Summer Camp, planned for June 13 to August 26 at the Infinite Youth Center.
The center is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For information, contact Jaxon French, youth council officer, at jax.french@trinityedcenter.org or Dr. Travia Childs at tec@trinityedcenter.org; 802-777-8080.
