Leaf peepers are slowly trickling back home, everything seems to be flavored with pumpkin spice, and people are lugging out those unreasonably large Home Depot skeletons for their front lawns — it must be almost Halloween. For some fun events around the county, some spookier than others, check out this to-do list:
Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree at Common Roots (South Burlington)
Press apple cider the old-fashioned way with Appleseed Ted and carve pumpkins with Chef Anthony Jones at Common Roots farm in South Burlington, Friday, Oct. 29, 3 -6 p.m. The farm’s Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree will also offer free apple cider and donuts, and a storytelling session for kids. For questions, email lspitler1962@gmail.com.
Community Pumpkin Carving (South Burlington)
South Burlington Recreation and Parks Department will host a community pumpkin carving event this Friday at the senior center in city hall at 180 Market St. Free apple cider and donuts will be available for snacking, as well as a movie: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” Carving tools will be provided and city staff will take care of composting pumpkin guts — just make sure to bring your own pumpkin. The event lasts from 6-8 p.m., Oct. 22.
Halloween Glow Walk (South Burlington)
The South Burlington Community Glow Walk is back — “bigger and better,” according to the rec department. On Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m., attendees will begin near the stormwater pond on Market Street.
Howl-o-ween Pooch Pawt-y (South Burlington)
Take your dogs trick or treating at the lower Farrell baseball field on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, 1-3 p.m. at the city’s first Howl-o-ween Pooch Paw-ty. Dress up your pups in costume to join the parade and compete for prizes.
Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary Halloween Parade
The rotary club’s annual Halloween parade celebrates nearly 50 years of spooky spirit and community fun on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m., on Falls Road in Shelburne. Per tradition, the parade will include floats from local scout troops, community groups and police, fire and rescue agencies. Watch from the road, drive a funky float or march in the parade in your best costume.
For more information or to register a group or float to appear in the parade, email rfox@foxlawvt.com.
Halloween costume contest, games galore (Shelburne)
The Shelburne Parks and Recreation department will host festive games and a costume contest on Sunday, Oct. 31, before and after the rotary parade.
Ghosts, witches, dinosaurs and other spooky friends interested in entering the costume contest must pre-register by Thursday, Oct. 28, for consideration before the parade on Halloween. Judging begins at 1 p.m. and will take place on the south baseball field behind the town center, or in the town offices in case of rain. There will be no walk-ins, so call 802-985-9551 to register.
Following the parade from 2-4 p.m., the rec department will kick off games and activities for children and families at the town gymnasium. People in groups of six or fewer will be allowed to enter at a time, with a limited number of groups inside at once. Kids can play each game or activity and trick or treat for candy or a prize at each station. After that, the “haunted” stage awaits where folks can creep through (if brave enough) before exiting.
Masks will be required for any portion of festivities that happen indoors.
Very Merry Theater presents “Macbeth” (Burlington)
Something wicked this way comes. Shakespeare’s doomed Scottish king and witches three will grace the stage at Old North End Community Center in Burlington, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29 and 30, 6:30 p.m. Very Merry Theatre presents the spooky tragedy for free, with no reservations required, at 20 Allen St. Costumes encouraged!
Expo hosts Fall Craft Show (Essex Junction)
The 41st Essex Fall Craft Show returns to the Champlain Valley Exposition. Hosted by the Vermont Craft Workers, the show will feature local artists and crafters selling everything from wooden puzzles to glass goblets to handmade goat milk soap. Come by on Friday, Oct. 22, noon-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 24, noon-4 p.m. Masks are recommended. Tickets cost $5 each.
Trunk or Treat (Colchester)
For the second year in a row, the Daybreak Community Church will scarify their parking lot for a night of trick or treating on Saturday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m. Lead pastor Jesse Mark is excited to bring the event back, give out oodles of candy and host a story walk.
“It seemed like we all needed (and still need) as many safe options for connection as possible, and the idea of trunk or treat fit the bill so nicely,” Mark said. “We’re really excited to offer this to the community again, and we will have plenty of cool trunks and candy!”
Petting farm hosts harvest festival (Milton)
The Miniature Farm in Milton is hosting its second annual fall festival, complete with hayrides to the pumpkin patch, pony paddy bingo, food trucks, face painting, live music and more. Everyone is encouraged to come in costume — especially kiddos, who can trick or treat around the barn and judge the horses, also in costume, on who wore it best. For some grown-up fun, the farm will also host a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
The festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 247 Mears Road.
