Full Circle Theatre Collaborative will present a livestream premiering of Shaina Taub’s musical adaptation of “Twelfth Night” this Saturday, Oct. 24.
The live production at North Hero’s Island Arts Center is sold out, but livestream tickets for the 2 p.m. show are $20 and available at eventbrite.com.
The stream will remain live for 48 hours after the performance.
The cast includes Cole Gilder of South Burlington.
