A free performance of the Tony Award-nominated “A Year with Frog and Toad” will be held Saturday, June 12, 10:30 a.m and 3:30 p.m., will be held on the Circus Lawn, Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road, Shelburne.
The musical follows two of literature’s greatest friends, Frog and Toad, through four fun-filled seasons. Free, but reservations required at lyrictheatrevt.org/frog-and-toad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.