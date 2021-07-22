A free webinar series offered through University of Vermont Extension covers a broad array of topics of interest to maple producers from maple production and forestry practices to business management.
Eight online sessions will be held from late July to October. Presenters will include Abby van den Berg, a plant physiologist; Anthony D’Amato, forestry program director; Mark Cannella, farm business management specialist; Mark Isselhardt, maple specialist; and Chris Lindgren, forest business coordinator, all with University of Vermont Extension.
A separate registration is required for each webinar with the deadline to register 48 hours prior to the 7 p.m. start time for each session.
Topics and dates are as follows:
• July 21 — Total yields from red maple
• July 28 — Maple start-up profiles and financial benchmarks
• Aug. 11 — Best practices for birch syrup flavor
• Aug. 25 — Sugarbush inventory methods
• Sept. 15 — Sap-only enterprises
• Sept. 29 — Binding contracts and legal agreements
• Oct. 13 — Maple forests and carbon
• Oct. 27 — Northeast forest land taxes and programs
To register, go to maplemanager.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.