The South Burlington Library Foundation celebrates National Library Week, April 4-10, with “Reading to Inspire,” an online author event featuring some of Vermont’s most renowned writers.
Alison Bechdel, Emily Bernard, Stephen Kiernan, Madeleine Kunin and Tanya Lee Stone will read from their work and discuss their writing process.
South Burlington Library event takes place Tuesday, April 6, 7- 8:30 p.m. Registration is by donation with a suggested donation of $25.
Register at bit.ly/314mOV7.
