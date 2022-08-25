Free First Friday, the last of 2022, returns Sept. 2, 5-7:30 p.m. to Shelburne Museum.
Check out the historic buildings, play lawn games and enjoy food from local vendors, including Lake Champlain Chocolates, Southern Smoke Foods, Taco Truck All-Stars and Weathervane Café.
Beginning at 6 p.m, enjoy live music from the reggae-funk band Reflexions.
More information at shelburnemuseum.org.
