Community Concerts at First presents guitarist Paul Asbell, who will perform blues and jazz standards, old-timey country tunes and original pieces from the American roots tradition on Sunday, April 30, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Tickets are available online at fccej.org or by phone via 802-878-5745. A $20 donation is suggested; free for 18 and under.
