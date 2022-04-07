Brenden Provost, a Champlain College student from South Burlington, participated in “Made Here,” a program from Vermont PBS that aired on March 31.
The program was made possible through a partnership with the station and the college’s division of communication and creative media and featured the films of over a dozen student filmmakers.
Provost participated in the film “Soul Survivor” about the Winooski-based musical group A2VT.
