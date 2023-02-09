Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.