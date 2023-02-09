This year’s Farmers Night Concert Series, Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m. features Barn Opera.
Showcasing some of Vermont’s finest operatic artists, Brandon’s celebrated Barn Opera will perform a pastiche concert of favorite solos, duets and ensembles of the operatic and musical theatre genres.
The Farmers Night Concert Series is a longstanding Statehouse tradition that goes back more than a century to a time when lawmakers entertained themselves in the House Chamber mid-week while away from home. Artists from around the state, in genres ranging from classical music to bluegrass to barbershop, perform in the well of the House Chamber each Wednesday night during the legislative session — and the concerts are free and open to the public.
This year’s offerings include 12 weekly Wednesday performances, except for a break for Town Meeting in early March. For information on the entire series, visit bit.ly/3JKHAkh.
