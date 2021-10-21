Faith United Methodist Church is hosting its annual holiday bazaar Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 899 Dorset St., South Burlington.
Due to COVID, the church will scale back its traditional tag sale, but still hold a cookie walk, sell pies, fudge, homemade chili, corn chowder and sandwiches, and holiday items for decorating and gift giving.
Proceeds support King Street Center. Masks will be required for this indoor event and many food items will be pre-packaged for convenience and safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.