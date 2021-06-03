Ethan Allen Homestead Museum, 1 Ethan Allen Homestead, Burlington, is holding a community appreciation day, Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The event features artisans and historical demonstrators outside the Ethan Allen House showing lifestyles and trades of 18th-century Vermont.
In Negôni Alnôbaakik, the recreated Abenaki village, the Vermont Indigenous Heritage Center will gather for a celebration of Abenaki culture.
Inside the museum, see three new exhibits built by the indigenous center, as well as the new displays in tavern. At noon a welcoming ceremony will take place.
While donations are appreciated, the day’s events are free.
