Community Concerts at First presents jazz pianist Tom Cleary on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m., First Congregational Church of Essex Junction, 39 Main St
The Sunday afternoon concert will feature piano music by Vermont jazz composers James Harvey, Paul Asbell, Brian McCarthy, Ellen Powell and Lar Duggan, and sacred tunes by Duke Ellington. Come out to enjoy one of Vermont’s jazz musicians and raise funds for the Essex Community Justice Center. The performance is part of the Community Concerts at First music series celebrating artists from Vermont and New England.
Suggested donation of $20 per adult (children under 18 free). Space is limited. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the door or bit.ly/3MBhfV7.
