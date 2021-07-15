The second concert of the Craftsbury Chamber Players summer series takes place on Wednesday, July 21, on the concert trailer in the parking field at 500 Cheesefactory Road, South Burlington.
The program begins with two Renaissance fantasias by Orlando di Lasso, moves to three canonic puzzles by J. S. Bach, before swinging into a setting of the spiritual “Great Day” by Adolphus Hailstorck.
Then comes some Chinese and Danish folk music followed by a set of “Gypsy” pieces by Franz Joseph Haydn, Vittorio Monti and Johannes Brahms.
Performers are Mary Rowell and Darryl Kubian, violins, Liuh-Wen Ting, viola, Frances Rowell, cello, and Mary Jane Austin, piano.
The concert is free.
