Enjoy the ambience of historic Ira Allen Chapel, lit for effect on Halloween Sunday, Oct. 31.
Hear the chapel organ and enjoy readings of ghoulish stories accompanied by University of Vermont organist David Neiweem.
Mood music begins at 7 p.m., with a recital of organ favorites and readings beginning at 7:30-8:30 p.m. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Masks required, costumes encouraged.
Call 656-3040 for further information or visit us at uvm.edu/cas/music.
