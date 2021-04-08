English Conversation Circle is back!
Practice your English and make new friends in this online English as a Second Language discussion group, facilitated by Tricia Griffith, every other Wednesday starting April 14, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
The next conversation this month is Wednesday, April 28.
Zoom information at sbplinfo@southburlingtonvt.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.