The Shelburne Players is looking for actors for its upcoming virtual performance of “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms,” with performances May 20-22.
Designed specifically for online performances, this romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure as the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge comes to life.
The Players are looking for actors who can play ages 14-18. Actors of all ethnic backgrounds and gender identities are encouraged to audition. Those younger than 18 must have parent/guardian permission to be cast.
Auditions will be held virtually the afternoon of Sunday, March 28, and the evenings of Monday, March 29, and Tuesday, March 30, and will consist of a supplied monologue and brief interview; actors do not need to be off-book, but must demonstrate a working knowledge of the material.
Audition materials, forms and more information can be found bit.ly/3eWu3XA.
