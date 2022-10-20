Williston Central School hosts a craft show on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Crafters and vendors come from all over Vermont to participate in this long running show that raises money for the Williston schools. The event started over 25 years ago and has grown to comprise more than 100 crafters and artists.
Sponsored by Families as Partners, Williston’s version of a PTO, the craft show is one of several fundraising events to support students in the school system.
