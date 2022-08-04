Join local celebrities Darren Perron, Champlain Valley school district principal Adam Bunting, Serena Magnan O’Connell, and many more for this year’s Dancing with the Burlington Stars, a charity fundraising event where teams of local celebrities and dance professionals compete for a good cause.
The Vermont Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired brings back the popular annual event Sunday, Sept. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Flynn Theater in Burlington.
After a two-year hiatus, local celebrities and local dance professionals will once again team up to shine on stage. Participants this year include Jordan Sassi and Ryan Doyle, Brea McBride and Darren Perron, Liza Matton Mercy and Leo Wermer, Rick Kinsman and Heather Liebenguth, Olivia Schrantz and Adam Bunting, Tino Rutanhira and Alexis Kamitses and Serena Magnan O’ Connell and Jon Bacon.
All proceeds from the event benefit Vermont Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired in its mission to enable Vermonters who are blind or visually impaired to be more independent, cultivate adaptive skills and improve their quality of life.
Tickets are on sale now at the Flynn box office.
