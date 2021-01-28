Local Motion, Vital Communities and GoVT invite locals to get active for the 2021 Vermont Winter Bike/Walk Challenge.
It starts Feb. 1, until Feb. 12, ending on National Winter Bike to Work Day.
To who participate can log their movement on the GoVT smartphone app or website — those who record at least twice will be entered to win prizes.
The group challenges people to get outside, be it alone, with a dog, headed to work of just around the block. Visit govermont.agilemile.com for more.
