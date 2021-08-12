Faith United Methodist Church and Dragonheart Vermont are co-sponsoring an outdoor flea market on Saturday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 899 Dorset St., across from Cairns Arena.
In case of rain, the event will be held the following Saturday, Aug. 28. Everything is priced to go. More at faithsbvt.org.
