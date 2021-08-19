St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington begins its first-ever film series with “Just Mercy,” based on the book of same name, Thursday, Aug. 26, 6:15 p.m., 160 Hinesburg Road.
It chronicles the true story of Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) and his client, Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent six years on death row. The movie recounts the birth of the Equal Justice Initiative and explores themes of the death penalty, the criminal justice system and racial injustice.
A panel discussion will follow with guests including a federal public defender, an assistant director of Dismas House and an assistant director of the Burlington Community Justice Center. In September, the series continues with Wim Wenders’s 2018 documentary about Pope Francis, followed by “Entertaining Angels: The Dorothy Day Story” in October.
For more information, contact Connie McDonald in the parish office at 864-4166 x204 or at sjvgoodnews@gmail.com.
