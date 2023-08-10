All Souls Interfaith Gathering in Shelburne hosts the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival Thursday, Aug. 24, at noon, with a pre-concert talk at 10:30 a.m.
Musicians will perform a program of “New Sounds from Paris” featuring the works of Ravel, Prokofiev, Stravinsky and Debussy, and featuring Soovin Kim, Paul Watkins, the Parker Quartet, and more.
All Souls is located at 419 Bostwick Road. More at lccmf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.