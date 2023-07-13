Camp Ta-Kum-Ta holds its annual catered lobster and steak dinner on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m. in South Hero. Guests will enjoy an evening of food and live music while supporting year-round programs for families impacted by childhood cancer.
Guests will have the option to bid on a curated collection of local and unique items in the silent auction. Items range from one of a kind works of art to gift cards for local restaurants and signed sports memorabilia.
This year participants also have the option to experience the lobster bake at home with the Bake in a Box. The box can be delivered anywhere and includes exclusive Camp Ta-Kum-Ta swag, a gift card for a lobster dinner or food of your choice, access to the virtual auction and other surprises.
To see auction ideas or to order a Bake in the Box, go to takumta.org/lobster-bake.
