The South Burlington Community Chorus is back in front of the microphones!
After a COVID-19 hiatus, the chorus is back rehearsing for its winter concert with choral director Erik Kronke and pianist MaryJane Austin.
The winter concert will be held Saturday, Dec. 18.
Rehearsals begin Tuesday, Sept. 7, at South Burlington City Hall, 180 Market St., in the spacious, new senior center. Rehearsals continue every Tuesday evening from 7 to 9 p.m.
The chorus is a diverse group of backgrounds and ages — 18 and older — with one thing in common: the love of making beautiful music together.
To keep everyone safe, the chorus expects all singers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 so be prepared to show proof if the need arises. For additional information regarding travel or changes in reported cases of the virus, the chorus will be following its own guidelines, which are available upon request.
Online pre-registration is required. The first two weeks are free, so why not give it a try? For additional information including cost, registration and concert program information, visit sbchorusvt.org.
The South Burlington Community Chorus was founded in 1973 and is supported, in part, by the South Burlington Recreation and Parks Department. There are no auditions to join the chorus and no requirement that singers live in South Burlington. The only requirements are the ability to match pitch and be committed to attending weekly rehearsals. Singers pay dues and for the cost of their music. Financial help is available.
