The Burlington Civic Symphony presents its spring concert on Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m. at the Lyman C. Hunt Middle School in Burlington.
The program features Rossini’s Overture to the Barber of Seville, Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Suite, Florence Price Symphony No. 3 in C minor and Sourian Slide by Vermont composer Dennis Bathory-Kitsz. The orchestra’s music director, Daniel Bruce, conducts.
Donations are accepted at the free concert. For more information, visit bcsovt.org.
