Age Well is partnering with Burlington City Arts and the Alzheimer’s Association to offer a free dementia-friendly art class at BCA’s studio at 405 Pine Street in Burlington. The class is recommended for those in the early to mid-stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Class participants will explore collage and watercolor. Caregivers are welcome to attend or can use the time for respite.
Classes are each Monday from 10 a.m. to noon, ending March 30 except for Feb. 27. For more info or to register, contact eraymond@agewellvt.org or at 802-662-5274.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.