Bronzed at the fair

Olivia Gray, 12, of South Burlington won third place in the art gallery at the Champlain Valley Fair which kicked off Aug. 27, with her colored pencil drawing, “Flaming Lips.”
“I felt really proud that I won because it was my first year entering in the fair,” Gray said. “I never have submitted any of my work anywhere, so it was exciting. The reason why I drew the ‘Flaming Lips’ was because I saw people drawing something like it on Tik Tok and I wanted to try and make it myself.”
