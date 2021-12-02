Bella Voce Women’s Chorus is back with its traditional holiday concerts, Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m., McCarthy Arts Center, Saint Michael’s College, Colchester.
Each concert will feature arrangements of beloved Christmas carols and some you’ve never heard before. Special guest artist will be the Northern Bronze Handbell Ensemble.
Tickets are $20 and $17 for seniors and students at sevendaystickets.com.
Proof of vaccination and masks required. More at bellavocevt.org.
