The Green Mountain Mahler Festival presents a New Year’s concert featuring Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 3 p.m. at the Elley-Long Music Center, Colchester.
Daniel Bruce conducts the Green Mountain Mahler Festival Orchestra and Chorus, along with vocal soloists Stefanie Weigand, Nessa Rabin, Kevin Ginter and Erik Kroncke. Proceeds benefit the Vermont Foodbank. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit vtmahler.org.
