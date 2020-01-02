Be part of the magical world of Roald Dahl

Learn how to get involved – on or off stage – in Lyric Theatre Company’s upcoming production of “Matilda the Musical” at their Informational Kickoff Meeting, Thursday, Jan. 2, 7 p.m. Lyric Creative Space, 7 Green Tree Drive, South Burlington. Inspired by author Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning musical is a captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, “Matilda the Musical” is a joyous girl-power romp. Auditions for children begin Saturday, Jan. 4, with adult auditions beginning Monday, Jan. 6. First rehearsal is in South Burlington on Monday, Jan. 13, and performances are April 2 – 5 at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington. For more information including audition materials, visit lyrictheatrevt.org.