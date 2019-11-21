Ask a group of elementary school students how many have seen the Disney movie, “Beauty and the Beast,” and all hands go up. Invite them to a live performance of the musical at South Burlington High School on Nov. 22 and 23, their attention is captured.
Members of the “Beauty and the Beast” cast from South Burlington High School visited local elementary schools to promote the musical. At Rick Marcotte Central School, students were particularly delighted when Belle, played by Taryn Turner, took the stage.
“What type of animal does Belle encounter in the woods?”
“What’s the name of the teacup who used to be a 5-year-old boy?”
The cast tested the young students’ knowledge of the characters, and then offered two elementary students the chance to win a walk-on role in Saturday’s matinee performance. The roles will be customized to the students who win them and will include costume-fitting.
“Beauty and the Beast” is directed by South Burlington High School’s new drama director, Garrett Kimberly.
“Theater education builds community and develops students’ insight and empathy,” Kimberly said.
The plot of “Beauty and the Beast” echoes a theme found throughout centuries of folktales and legends – there is unseen beauty in everyone, and love can transform people to their best selves.
Kimberly feels the upcoming production features an “exceptionally talented and well-trained” cast.