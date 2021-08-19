Band X closes out Sobu Nite Out

SoBu Nite Out comes to a close tonight, Aug. 19, with Band X, Veteran’s Memorial Park, from 5-8 p.m.
Band X describes itself this way: “From Bruno Mars to Paramour to James Brown classics and beyond, Band X has all the fuel to launch the dance floor sky high with super charged rockin’ rhythms.”
SoBu Nite Out also features a rotating cast of food trucks and lawn games.
