B-Town headlines SB Nite Out

On Thursday, July 20, SB Nite Out offers B-Town, 5-8 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington. Now in its seventh year, friends, family and neighbors spend evenings in the park listening to live music and enjoying different cuisines, on Thursdays through August.
The Grippo Funk Band plays tonight, July 13. Upcoming concerts include July 27: Barbie-n-Bones; Aug. 3: Quadra; Aug. 10: Sticks & Stones; Aug. 17: Neon Ramblers; and Aug. 24: A House on Fire.
