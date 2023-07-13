B-Town headlines SB Nite Out
Courtesy photo

On Thursday, July 20, SB Nite Out offers B-Town, 5-8 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington. Now in its seventh year, friends, family and neighbors spend evenings in the park listening to live music and enjoying different cuisines, on Thursdays through August.

The Grippo Funk Band plays tonight, July 13. Upcoming concerts include July 27: Barbie-n-Bones; Aug. 3: Quadra; Aug. 10: Sticks & Stones; Aug. 17: Neon Ramblers; and Aug. 24: A House on Fire.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.