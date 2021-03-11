Join Jonathan Silverman, professor emeritus at St. Michael’s College, for a look at the connections between art and ecology, Charlotte Library, 115 Ferry Road, Wednesday, March 24, 7-8 p.m.
Witness how artists use their skills, imagination and commitment to raise ecological awareness. A wide range of two and three-dimensional environmental works, ranging from paintings to photographs to site-specific sculpture, will illuminate the human colonizing of the natural world and both spark insight on the resilience necessary to alter one’s relationship to nature and invite one’s own creativity and artmaking to engage in eco-justice.
This program is part of a Resilient Communities grant funded by the American Library Association.
Register here: bit.ly/3kQTVF6.
