Aurora Chamber Singers of Vermont presents a performance with chorus and orchestra of Mozart’s “Requiem” on Saturday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. at Burlington’s College Street Congregational Church.
“Requiem” was written in 1791, during the last days of Mozart’s life and is a monument of classical choral music. Mozart’s musical and dramatic genius animate the fear of death and heartfelt consolation in this work of grieving, mourning and healing that is based on the ancient words of the Mass for the dead.
Opening the program are contrasting settings of secular words by Metastasio. The nocturnes are songs of love, lust, betrayal and reconciliation set to Mozart’s music.
Aurora Chamber Singers is a group of 60 singers and musicians under the direction of David Neiweem. Tickets are available through sevendaystickets.com or at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.