There are just a few days left to check out August’s featured community artist at the South Burlington Public Library, Lynn Cummings, with works from her show, “Potpourri.”
“Many of you may be more familiar with my works in watercolor, but I wanted to share a different part of my creations in this show at the beautiful new South Burlington Public Library,” Cummings said.
See the gallery display any time the library is open, on the second floor near the soon-to-be public computer area. If you have any questions about the community gallery or would like to display work, send an email to jmurray@southburlingtonvt.gov.
