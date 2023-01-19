The South Burlington Public Art Gallery is featuring an exhibition of 40 paintings by Charlotte artist Marvin Fishman.
Curated by Jessica Manley, the solo show represents a broad retrospective of his main series of two-dimensional work from the last several decades.
“I am a promiscuous art appreciator,” Fishman said. “Figurative, abstract, cubist, impressionist, minimalist, surrealist, expressionist, naive, primitive, mixed media, portraiture, landscape, outsider — whichever, doesn’t matter. I can love some of all. At its most basic, a piece of art has to awaken in me an emotional response and arouse my curiosity. The art does not have to be ‘beautiful.’ It does not have to be harmonious, but it does have to have impact, evoke emotionality, and impel me to dig deeper into the work.”
The exhibit runs through March 14, with an opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Fishman, who was born in New York City, graduated from Brooklyn College and attended the both the law and graduate schools at the University of Chicago. He initially worked as a journalist in Chicago and as a freelance writer in Mexico.
Returning to New York, Fishman and his friends established The Third World Film Group, and later he and a partner opened their own studio, M2. Fishman became a founding member of Newsreel, a political activist filmmaking group.
After moving to Vermont in the 1970s, Fishman headed the University of Vermont’s media facilities and returned to independent media work and journalism, among other endeavors.
Desiring more physical contact with materials in his creative pursuits, he turned away from film to the more “primitive” and equipment-free medium of painting.
Now in his eighties, Fishman has enjoyed working in his Charlotte studio for the last several decades. His work spans a multitude of genres primarily rendered in acrylic paints and on a variety of media, such as canvas, wood, stones and even dead tree roots. He often works in the wet-on-wet method (alla prima), pouring paint into other wet layers then manipulating it to shape and blend the colors.
“My subjects are imaginary — imaginary faces, landscapes and abstracts. Degas said, ‘Art is not what you see but what you make others see.’ Often enough, the viewer sees figurative images in my abstractions where no such images were purposely made,” Fishman said. “In most of my work, my concerns are density, texture, contrast, movement, design and balance.”
“My aim is to give viewers free rein to use their imagination.”
For more information, contact gallery@southburlingtonvt.gov.
The gallery, located at 180 Market St., is free and available to the public whenever the public library, city hall or senior center are open: Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.