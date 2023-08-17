An exhibition of paintings, “Let the Light In,” curated by Essex High School senior Xandra Ford, an art gallery intern this spring, features the work of four Vermont artists, Liz Hawkes deNiord, Joy Huckins-Noss, Jill Madden and Julia Purinton.
The exhibition will hang in the South Burlington Public Art Gallery at 180 Market St. through Oct. 19.
“Let the Light In” explores the effect of light in art. Some of artists in the show utilize the absence of light, through shadow or obscurity, to showcase complex emotional themes, while others use the presence of light, through colors or patterns, to show similar complexity from a different perspective.
All four of the artists exhibit light in such a way that it’s brought to the forefront of the viewing experience. You are drawn in by the details, in the way light bursts through a tree line or radiates from a building before it’s engulfed by the black night sky above it. In some works, light is merely a suggestion through an abstract change in color, while in others the patterns are explicit.
The artists show how the power of light can reflect feelings of joy, nostalgia or comfort, revealing the world in a more forgiving way. They also show how darkness can be despair, fear or melancholia, making us see the world through a more oppressive lens.
Hawkes deNiord’s artwork addresses the distillation of dreams, emotions and the present in a visual language that marks the ordinary as extraordinary or the smallest things as notable. Her multi-layered paintings emerge as luminous abstractions that recalibrate the world through the effects of light and color and with awe.
Huckins-Noss creates a textured surface of light and color through a process of layering colors on top of each other repeatedly. Her paintings show her deep relationships with nature.
Madden finds challenge, inspiration and renewal through the changing seasons, light and temperature. Her studio is the outside world, where she reflects on our interconnectedness with wilderness and the changes brought by humans and climate change.
Finally, Purinton seeks connection and commonality through her depiction of landscapes. Her use of color and light evokes a feeling of familiarity as well as mystery. Purinton explores joy, loss, growth and regret and hopes that viewers will find a sense of recognition in her work.

Updated Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, to reflect that the correct location of the South Burlington Public Art Gallery is at 180 Market St.
