Ross Sheehan, an artist, illustrator and art educator who works and lives in South Burlington, is currently exhibiting a large painting, mixed media, maps, poetry and sculptures at the South Burlington Public Library through Tuesday, May 31.
The exhibition, “A Different Place, Altogether,” documents changing and overlooked places, spaces and landmarks in and around the city of South Burlington.
Sheehan investigates themes of psychogeography and explores layers of memory and dreams in relation to physical and subconscious spaces and places.
“I investigate physical environments, memories and dreams of and about real places and fabricated spaces by gathering topographical evidence through methods of documentation,” the artist said in a statement. “I employ processes of walking, drawing, object collecting, writing, video, photography, printmaking and other mixed media practices in my explorations. I try to find meaning in the thresholds of everyday life experiences, uncanny realms, uninvited encounters and the places that are neither here nor there.”
He has exhibited at the Local Project in Queens, SOMArts Cultural Center in San Francisco, Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival and the International Print Center New York. He studied painting and art history in Florence, Italy, received his bachelor’s degree in illustration from Syracuse University, and his master’s in visual art from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
He currently teaches painting and drawing at several institutions in the greater Burlington area, and his work has been exhibited and collected internationally.
My work hovers between two worlds as I attempt to capture evidence of real situations, and to uncover layers of a contrived past,” Sheehan said. “It is important to me to emphasize the act of ‘getting lost’ in quasi-urban environments to dissect the true meanings of in-between places, heterotopian spaces and transitional microcosms that exist all around the expanding borders of our cities and towns in relation to the edge lands of the subconscious mind.”
