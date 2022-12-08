The 2023 Antiques Roadshow segments filmed at Shelburne Museum last summer will air in spring 2023.
Broadcast dates for the three episodes from Shelburne Museum are all on Mondays, April 24, May 1 and May 8, at 8 p.m. on PBS.
Antiques Roadshow visited the Shelburne Museum on July 12 to a crowd of more than 3,000 people. The filming of this sold-out antique appraisal event took place throughout the museum campus.
