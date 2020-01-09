“Always in Season”

The Vermont International Film Festival presents "Always in Season" as part of its Sunday Best screenings, Sunday, Jan. 12, 4 p.m., Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St., Burlington.

The Vermont International Film Festival presents “Always in Season” as part of its Sunday Best screenings, Sunday, Jan. 12, 4 p.m., Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St., Burlington. The 86-minute documentary, directed by Jacqueline Olive, explores the lingering impact of more than a century of lynching African Americans and connects this form of historic racial terrorism to racial violence today. In the film, which blends observational footage with first-person testimonies and expert input, descendants of the victims and perpetrators of lynching are working together to heal a violent history. Followed by Q&A moderated by Eric Ford, director of programming at Vermont PBS. Free with recommended donation of $5. To reserve tickets visit vtiff.org.

