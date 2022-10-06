South Burlington actors Kimberly Rockwood and Kevin Cahoon star in this weekend’s production of “Almost, Maine” by The Shelburne Players. The play follows the residents of Almost, Maine, one night as they find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost, found, and confounded. Life for the people of Almost will never be the same.
Shows are Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m., Sunday matinee on Oct. 9. Shows continue the follow weekend, but with an added Saturday matinee showing at Shelburne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Road. Tickets and information at shelburneplayers.com. Masks are encouraged.
