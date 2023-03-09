The All Souls Interfaith Gathering will host a concert featuring the Middlebury College Choir on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. The choir, under the direction of All Souls music director Ronnie Romano, will perform secular and sacred works for mixed voices both a cappella and with piano.
Featured composers include Arvo Pärt, Palestrina, Vince Peterson, Ed Thompson and Herbert Howells. The concert will also feature small chamber music duos and trios comprising college choir singers and other Middlebury students. All Souls invites you to enjoy a lovely evening of music in many contrasting styles. Admission by donation.
