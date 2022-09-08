All Souls Interfaith Gathering will host its 21st annual choral celebration on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m.
The annual tradition was started by founding pastor Rev. Mary Abele and over the past two decades has welcomed community choir members and spiritual leaders from various traditions. This year the choral celebration will take place on the All Souls lawn with the theme “Unity in Community.”
Members of community choirs, including the All Souls choir, will be under the direction of music director Ronnie Romano. The call and response kirtan will be sung by Kirsten Rose and family.
Lead pastor Rev. Don Chatfield will provide a reflection on the theme. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the natural setting. Admittance is by donation.
