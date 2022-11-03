A little Beethoven

The Burlington Civic Symphony presents its fall concert on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Lyman C. Hunt Middle School in Burlington.
The program features Beethoven’s Egmont Overture; J. S. Bach’s Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor and Antonín Dvorák’s Symphony No. 9 in E minor “From the New World.”
Conducted by Daniel Bruce, the concert is free and open to the public. Donations accepted. For more information visit bcsovt.org. Above, Daniel Bruce.
